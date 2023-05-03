Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Lowered to $133.00 at National Bankshares

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.20.

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.81. 92,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $133.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

