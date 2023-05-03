Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Update

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,300 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 299,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

COLM stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,922. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

