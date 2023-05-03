Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.5% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. 4,768,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,985,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,724,369. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

