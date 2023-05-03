Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $3,891,165.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,864,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,939,418 shares of company stock worth $8,724,369 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

