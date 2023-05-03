Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 19,981 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.76% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $38,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average of $111.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

