Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,017 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $32,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

