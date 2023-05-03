Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 180,322 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $447,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $203.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.58. The company has a market capitalization of $281.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.