Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,824 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Accenture by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 15.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $276.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.45. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.