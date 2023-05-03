Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,090,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,979 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $31,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 826.5% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 970,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,028,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 736,517 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 537.1% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 612,260 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,544,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 120.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 360,031 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

