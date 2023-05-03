Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $42,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $210.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $237.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.62.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

