Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Buys New Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in M&T Bank by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.84. 642,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,855. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

