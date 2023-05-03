Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Buys Shares of 534 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 534 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,062,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $495.27. 458,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,491. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $219.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

