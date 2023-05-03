Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,530 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.66. 454,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,417. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

