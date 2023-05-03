Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Invests $492,000 in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 368.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,310. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.32. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $137.46 and a 52-week high of $176.75.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

