Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.2% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $176.85. 944,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.44 and a 200 day moving average of $180.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

