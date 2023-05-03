Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of VanEck Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RTH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. VanEck Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $144.85 and a twelve month high of $182.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.57.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

