Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $140.24. 412,936 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day moving average of $143.48.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

