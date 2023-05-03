Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,634,561 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

