Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $90.52. 415,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,560. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

