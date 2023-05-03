Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Community Bank System Stock Down 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

CBU stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.61. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $72.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 424,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 49.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

