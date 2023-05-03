Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.65–$0.05 EPS.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 38.8 %

Shares of CYH opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $521.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Community Health Systems

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

