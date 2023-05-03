Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues Earnings Results

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.65–$0.05 EPS.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.