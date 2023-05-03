Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.05

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.05 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 52.72 ($0.66). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 51.30 ($0.64), with a volume of 668,295 shares changing hands.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £262.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.13.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of €2.00 ($2.20) per share. This is an increase from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,448.28%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

