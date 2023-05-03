Comparing NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) & Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN)

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenicin has a beta of -1.89, meaning that its share price is 289% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeuroMetrix and Regenicin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Regenicin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -53.51% -19.00% -17.63% Regenicin N/A N/A -25.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Regenicin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $8.26 million 0.96 -$4.42 million ($0.63) -1.62 Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Regenicin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroMetrix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeuroMetrix beats Regenicin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroMetrix

(Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About Regenicin

(Get Rating)

Regenicin, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which specializes in the development of regenerative cell therapies to restore the health of damaged tissues and organs. It intends to develop and commercialize a potentially lifesaving technology by the introduction of tissue-engineered skin substitutes to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds and a variety of plastic surgery procedures. The company was founded on September 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.