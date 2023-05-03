Comparing NEXGEL (NXGL) & Its Rivals

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) is one of 226 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NEXGEL to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -231.63% -53.47% -38.40% NEXGEL Competitors -498.51% -112.04% -26.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NEXGEL and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $2.05 million -$4.75 million -1.88 NEXGEL Competitors $1.13 billion $56.25 million -4.76

Analyst Recommendations

NEXGEL’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL. NEXGEL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for NEXGEL and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXGEL Competitors 1059 3661 7852 187 2.56

NEXGEL presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.92%. Given NEXGEL’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXGEL’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

