Compound Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $40.89 or 0.00140508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $304.73 million and $14.34 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00060473 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00033480 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00038065 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000530 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,452,280 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,451,952.85627253 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.81161588 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $12,445,472.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

