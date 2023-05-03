Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Compute Health Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. 47,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,006. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. Compute Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

