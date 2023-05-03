Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.25

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.25 and traded as high as C$7.29. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 49,956 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of C$613.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.27.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of C$19.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3134394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$31,725.00. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $176,725 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

