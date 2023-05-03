Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 9.4 %

NYSE CRK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 6,180,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,870,015. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

