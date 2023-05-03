Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $181.00 million-$183.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.40 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. 7,473,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. Confluent’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.89.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

