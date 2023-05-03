Conifer (CNFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Conifer to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conifer Trading Up 7.7 %

Conifer stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Conifer has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conifer news, CEO James G. Petcoff purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,215.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conifer Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Conifer from $1.60 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Underwriting, Wholesale Agency, and Corporate. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

