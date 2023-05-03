CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP Peter K. Shagory Sells 2,442 Shares

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.88. 350,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,890. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -24.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNMD. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 505,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CONMED by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

