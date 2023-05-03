Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 1,464 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:REGL opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

