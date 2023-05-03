Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 29,953 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,953 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Articles

