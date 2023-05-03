Connectus Wealth LLC Has $32.23 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 120,111 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $32,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average is $126.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.