Connectus Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532,259 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.51 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

