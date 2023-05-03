Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 680,264 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680,264 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $144.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 439.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

