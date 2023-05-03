Conning Inc. Buys 29,939 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $26,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,042,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,405,781. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $73.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.