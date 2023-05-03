Conning Inc. Buys 29,939 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,939 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $26,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 57,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.24. 6,042,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,405,781. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.