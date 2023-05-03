Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,027 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $37,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.60.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $24.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $428.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.00 and a 1-year high of $429.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

