Conning Inc. Has $33.54 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.61.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.54. 7,094,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,012,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.