Conning Inc. Has $36.42 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,643 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Conning Inc. owned about 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $36,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,866. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

