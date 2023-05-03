Conning Inc. Has $6.04 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,576 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,312 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 260.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NKE stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.65. 1,873,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,772,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $115.60. The company has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

