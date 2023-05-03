Conning Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 322.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,326. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.58. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

