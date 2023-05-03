Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $35,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.99. 679,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,175. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.28 and a 200 day moving average of $227.48.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.