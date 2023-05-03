Conning Inc. Sells 122,426 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 423,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,426 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $36,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,502. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

