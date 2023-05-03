Conning Inc. Sells 122,426 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 423,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,426 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $36,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

GILD stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.07. 1,498,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

