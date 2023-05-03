Conning Inc. Sells 15,892 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,892 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $32,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock worth $20,441,165. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.63. The stock had a trading volume of 108,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

