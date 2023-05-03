Conning Inc. Sells 21,959 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,959 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $32,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.41. The company had a trading volume of 345,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,869. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

