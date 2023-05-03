Conning Inc. Sells 65,971 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,521 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 65,971 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned about 0.18% of Best Buy worth $31,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Best Buy by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,499 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.50. 396,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,381. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,341.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.